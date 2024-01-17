Asio Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

