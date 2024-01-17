Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $198.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.71. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

