ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,357,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 2,812,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 982.5 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
