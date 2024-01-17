ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,357,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 2,812,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 982.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.