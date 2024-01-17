Astar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.43 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $905.28 million and approximately $70.43 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,355,830,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,496,443,825 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

