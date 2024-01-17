ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ATI were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ATI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

