Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

