Audius (AUDIO) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Audius has a total market cap of $240.97 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

