Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$23.38 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
