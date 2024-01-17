Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

ADSK opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day moving average is $215.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.15.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

