Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $243.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $217.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.98. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 24,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

