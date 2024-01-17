Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

