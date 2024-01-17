Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,212 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

