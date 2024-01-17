AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

