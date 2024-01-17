Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2024

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 172,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 287,666 shares.The stock last traded at $52.81 and had previously closed at $53.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,144,000 after acquiring an additional 891,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,872,000 after acquiring an additional 211,881 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after buying an additional 286,506 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.