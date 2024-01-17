Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 172,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 287,666 shares.The stock last traded at $52.81 and had previously closed at $53.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,144,000 after acquiring an additional 891,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,872,000 after acquiring an additional 211,881 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after buying an additional 286,506 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

