Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.43

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.43 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 373.55 ($4.75). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.84), with a volume of 11,827 shares traded.

Avingtrans Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,973.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 382.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 394.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Avingtrans

(Get Free Report)

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.