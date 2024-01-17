AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. 86,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,698. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

