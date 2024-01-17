B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 1.9 %

RILYZ opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.63.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

