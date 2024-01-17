B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILYL stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.10.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

