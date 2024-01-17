B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

