B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.05.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.