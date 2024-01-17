Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ball by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Ball by 17.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.2% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Ball Trading Down 1.6 %

BALL opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

