Bancor Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Bancor has a total market cap of $105.59 million and $7.40 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00019088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,764.69 or 1.00023159 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00252034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,121,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,144,224.07784839 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.77825134 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $6,854,889.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

