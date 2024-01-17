Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Bank First had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Bank First Price Performance

NASDAQ BFC opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. Bank First has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank First in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other Bank First news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu bought 582 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Bank First by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

