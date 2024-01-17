Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 15,164,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,661,117. The company has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

