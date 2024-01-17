Barclays Cuts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $151.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBL. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.19. 677,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. Jabil has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $18,480,404. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

