Barclays Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

