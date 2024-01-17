Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,453,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $944.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.