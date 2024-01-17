Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

