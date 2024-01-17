Baron Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Shell by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.