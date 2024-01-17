Baron Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

