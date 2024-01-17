Baron Wealth Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $699.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.31 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

