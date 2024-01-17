Baron Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

