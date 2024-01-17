Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

