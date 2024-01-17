Baron Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baron Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

