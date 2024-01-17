Baron Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baron Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $436.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

