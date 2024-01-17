Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.