Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Raised by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.