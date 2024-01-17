Barrington Research Comments on TD SYNNEX Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TD SYNNEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,734 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.