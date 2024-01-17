Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.03

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €45.03 ($49.48) and traded as high as €45.25 ($49.73). Basf shares last traded at €44.78 ($49.21), with a volume of 1,817,478 shares traded.

Basf Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

