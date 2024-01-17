BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.13

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.13 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 133.90 ($1.70). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.71), with a volume of 969,770 shares.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,203.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.65.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,671.33). In other BBGI Global Infrastructure news, insider Jutta af Rosenborg purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,640.41). Also, insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £28,820 ($36,671.33). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.