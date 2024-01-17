Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

