Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Shares of BECN opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $99,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

