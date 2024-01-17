Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,383 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

