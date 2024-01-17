Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.33. The company had a trading volume of 299,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.67.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

