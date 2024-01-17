Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.86. 2,017,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $439.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

