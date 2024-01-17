Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.84. 351,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.23. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

