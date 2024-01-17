Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,876. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.