Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. 1,237,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,249. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.