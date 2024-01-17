Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,026 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Toast by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Toast by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,228 shares of company stock worth $8,015,716 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

