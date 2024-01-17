Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 348,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 147,285 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.23. 394,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

