Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,279 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.